SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol in San Joaquin County is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday night near Empire Tract and Eight Mile roads.

This area is near the San Joaquin River, west of Stockton.

The car ended up in the water following the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.