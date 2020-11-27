Authorities investigating suspicious death of 1-month-old in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is investigating what officers describe as the suspicious death of a 1-month-old.

Police said a Stanislaus County deputy and an officer responded within minutes to a location in southwest Modesto after receiving a call about a baby who was not breathing around 5 a.m. Friday.

The baby was transported to Doctors Medical Center but did not survive, according to police.

Police said medical staff indicated there were unusual circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

This is a developing story.