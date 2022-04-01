RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — Riverbank Police Services said they will continue to investigate the threats that sent Riverbank High School into lockdown Friday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown was caused by writing on the bathroom wall. Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the writing on the wall was “triggering” and that he would not be releasing the details of the writing as it is still under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was reported around noon, and officers searched classrooms and students’ backpacks.

Around 3 p.m., Riverbank Police Services said on Facebook that they finished securing Riverbank High and another nearby school. They also said they take school threats seriously and will continue to investigate the threats.

The sheriff’s office believes social media and April Fools may have played a part.

This is a developing story.