Authorities: Missing Rancho Cordova woman found dead

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

She was identified as 20-year-old Emma Roark, and according to authorities, she was the victim of a homicide.

Roark was reportedly last seen leaving her home noon Thursday. Her family reported her missing to Rancho Cordova police around 6 p.m. the same day after they became worried.

A four-day search led to the discovery of her body in a “secluded area at the river access on El Manto.”

Authorities said search crews found her body on Tuesday. The county coroner’s office will determine how she died.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rancho Cordova police at 916-362-5155.

This is a developing story.