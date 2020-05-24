Authorities rescue 10 people stranded on Stanislaus River

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Fire Department rescued 10 people stranded on the Stanislaus River Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to a call about six adults who were stranded from their boat in the middle of the river channel around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said multiple boat crews were launched from a variety of locations, including Knights Ferry and Orange Blossom Road, to coordinate the rescue.

On the way, one of the boats spotted four additional adults who were also stranded, according to officials.

All ten adults were rescued safely with no injuries reported.

Authorities said they want to remind river visitors to be prepared for fast-moving cold water and to always wear an approved personal flotation device while on the river.