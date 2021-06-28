Authorities search for 2 Nevada jail escapees, 1 last seen in Sacramento

From left. Cody Abernathy, Matthew Marizza, and Austin Rivers. Marizza is in custody while authorities are still searching for Abernathy, who is believed to be in the Sacramento area, and Rivers, who is believed to be in the Carson City area. (Photos courtesy of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two jail inmates escaped from Carson City with the help of a third man who was out on bail.

One of the inmates has been found but the two other wanted men are still missing and one was last seen in Sacramento.

Officials with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Matthew R. Marizza and 28-year-old Cody J. Abernathy were seen escaping the Carson City Jail at 6:43 p.m. Friday night in a white mini-van.

The van was abandoned nearly ten minutes later and both men could not be found.

Marizza was set to appear in court in July for theft charges and Abernathy was set to appear in court for drug and weapons charges in June, according to officials.

Later that night, investigators tracked down the registered owner of the van both men used to escape and found that the van belonged to 29-year-old Austin Wayne Rivers.

When detectives first interviewed Rivers, he told detectives he abandoned the vehicle.

Investigators later learned that Rivers was arrested on misdemeanor charges that Thursday and he was housed in the same detention area with Marizza and Abernathy before being released on bail hours earlier on the day of the escape.

Investigators say Rivers’ van was planted outside of the back of the jail where Marizza and Abernathy escaped from.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that both men walked away from their work assignment at the jail before fleeing in the van.

Authorities continued their search for all three men. Rivers is believed to still be in the Carson City area.

On Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed chase of a Ford pick-up truck that was reported stolen by a Carson City business.

Officials say the chase ended after the truck crashed into a ditch and the people inside ran from the scene, but deputies say their descriptions matched those of Marizza and Abernathy.

With the information provided by Carson City detectives, Sacramento County deputies were able to find Marizza and take him into custody after providing him life-saving medical treatment.

Deputies are searching for Abernathy in Sacramento.

Authorities say both Abernathy and Rivers should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information regarding the two men is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2677.