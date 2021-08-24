Authorities searching for 2 siblings who went missing from South Sacramento apartment complex

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two children who were reported missing late Monday in South Sacramento.

The siblings, 8-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans, were last seen around 6:30 p.m., playing outside their apartment complex on Waterman Road, near Vintage Park Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

The children’s adoptive family reported them missing around 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported. Another juvenile at the scene told investigators they may have seen Cheriyah talking to someone in a vehicle outside the apartment complex.

Both children are described as Asian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheriyah is about 4 feet tall and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink, flowered jumpsuit.

Aaron is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cheriyah and Aaron, call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

