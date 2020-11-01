Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a woman died from being struck by a pick-up truck while walking in Antelope Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim was walking just after 7 p.m. in the bike lane of Watt Avenue just south of Elverta Road.

Investigators said the victim, described as a woman in her 40s, was heading south on Watt Avenue before she was hit by a Dodge pick-up truck traveling northbound.

CHP said the truck left immediately after the collision.

Sacramento Fire personnel declared the woman dead at 7:21 p.m.

The Dodge pickup was last seen traveling north on Watt Avenue towards Elverta Road.

CHP investigators describe the driver’s truck as a possible red 2015-2019 half-ton Dodge RAM 1500.

The pickup truck is believed to have damage on the right front passenger side near the headlight and grille area, according to officials.

