Authorities searching for shooter who killed Gridley man

GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Gridley Police Department is searching for the person who shot a Gridley man multiple times near Laurel Street.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of gunshots near the railroad tracks between Magnolia and Laurel streets.

They found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

The man, 37-year-old William Dean Tull, was transported and air-lifted to multiple hospitals but later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information may contact Lieutenant Ruben Quihuiz at (530) 846-5670.