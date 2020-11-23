Authorities searching for shooter who killed Gridley man

GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Gridley Police Department is searching for the person who shot a Gridley man multiple times near Laurel Street.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of gunshots near the railroad tracks between Magnolia and Laurel streets.
They found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
The man, 37-year-old William Dean Tull, was transported and air-lifted to multiple hospitals but later died of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information may contact Lieutenant Ruben Quihuiz at (530) 846-5670.