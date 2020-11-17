Authorities searching for shooter who killed Turlock man

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock authorities are searching for a shooter who killed a 39-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting along Lander Avenue near East Linwood Avenue on Monday around 3:40 p.m. Police say they found 39-year-old Turlock resident Joel Lopez Guzman, who had been shot multiple times while standing by his white Toyota SUV in O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer model gray sedan, which fled the area southbound on Lander Avenue.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, investigators said.



Turlock Police Detectives ask that anyone with information to call Detective Jason Tosta at (209) 664-7324. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.