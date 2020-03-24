Authorities searching for suspect who intentionally ran over jogger in Carmichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- For an unidentified Carmichael jogger and her dog, the threat outside Sunday morning was not so much catching COVID-19 as it was avoiding an erratic driver.

Witnesses told FOX40 that a white BMW exceeded speeds of 50 mph in the area of Rolling Oak Drive and Hackberry Lane, which is a 25 mph zone.

“I saw him come at her and she was running," said neighbor Michael Anderson.

“Someone had asked the driver of the BMW to slow down or to stop driving that way, something to that effect,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding told FOX40.

At one point, Ring doorbell video captured the driver doing donuts on the pavement where children roam.

“It’s really scary because our kids play out there," said Anderson.

But it was what happened next that sent shockwaves through the normally quiet neighborhood.

“He was all the way on the sidewalk. There was nowhere for her to go," said Anderson.

Surveillance video shows the car getting ready to ram into the dog walker.

Witnesses told FOX40 that it was clear the driver hit her intentionally.

“He turned around again and was actually on the sidewalk this time and he went right over her. I’m just glad that she’s alive because I really didn’t think that would be the case," said Anderson.

Sgt. Deterding said help came fast and the woman was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

And while the woman is expected to recover, neighbors told FOX40 that this kind of violent rage does not belong in a community that’s trying to come together.

“We all are on edge right now, so I can understand being on edge. But to try to actually run somebody over on the second pass and keep going, you don’t care about somebody else’s life. What if that was one of your family members? How would you feel?” said Anderson.

Witnesses said the woman's dog ran off shortly after the incident happened. Neighbors spent all day Sunday looking for her and were happy to report they found her healthy and safe.

Deputies say they located the suspect's vehicle and towed it for evidence but are still looking for the driver.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115. You may remain anonymous.