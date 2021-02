EMERALD BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Highway 89 was hit by an avalanche, closing part of the road, California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Snow covered about 80 feet of the road and was piled roughly 5-feet-high, according to CHP.

No cars were hit and no injuries were reported.

Officers directed one-way traffic control while Caltrans cleared the road.

Several more inches of snow were forecasted in the Sierra through Monday night.