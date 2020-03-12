Backing up the Badge: Roseville’s Family Mobile Team supports minors, families during times of crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Encounters between someone in the middle of a mental health crisis and police have turned deadly in cities across the country and as close as Sacramento.

It hasn't yet happened in Roseville Police Sgt. Jeff Beigh's city but he often thinks about his worst call -- the child who took his life.

"A young male had (hanged) himself and I just remember sitting there thinking, ‘Was there something else that could have been done?’ I don't know the situation. I don't know the family dynamics," he told FOX40. "It gets you thinking if maybe, just maybe, there was something that could have ... some sort of intervention that could have happened beforehand."

Beigh says that call left him feeling like he had not been able to do everything he could to protect and serve.

"We are the social workers of last resort, the only ones who respond 24/7 without question,” Roseville Police Chief James Maccoun said.

Now, licensed clinicians and family advocates respond to the call for help that may come from police when they are at a scene with a child experiencing a mental health meltdown.

Michelle Loiseau, a family advocate for the Roseville Family Mobile Team, knows what it feels like to consider calling 911 on her own son.

Her oldest child, Tyler, has autism. He is 19 now and his capacity to be combative grew as he did.

"Sometimes the parent doesn't really get what they want. They want the consequence, they want the child to respond. They want to figure out what's going on with the kid. But sometimes you just need to leave it be, wait for everyone's emotions to kind of settle and then go back in and kind of figure out what's going on with your child, why is he so upset," Loiseau said.

That’s time an advocate can devote to a situation that a police officer may not be able to.

“I can go out with the parents and talk with the parents while they're being assessed. So that way it takes a little bit of pressure off the child so they can fully express how they're feeling," Loiseau said.

Loiseau’s partner in de-escalation is licensed marriage and family therapist Scott Myers.

"We're thinking about what kind of safety plan we need to be putting into place, depending on what the situation is, looking ahead to what kind of action we need to take or what kind of referrals or services we may need to be looking at,” Myers said.

They've found success about 150 times since the program started several months ago.