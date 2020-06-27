Badlands, The Depot close their doors after customer tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at Badlands and The Depot in midtown Sacramento are normally preparing to open up the bar to guests at the start of the weekend. But Friday a closed sign sat in the front window.

“We were notified late last night, myself and the owner, that somebody who was in our bar Friday, the day we opened, started feeling symptoms on Monday,” explained Badlands general manager Johnathan Cameron.

Cameron first talked to FOX40 last week. Under state guidelines, the club was able to reopen as a bar only, without dancing.

Cameron said the staff was later notified that a bar patron tested positive for COVID-19, just three days after their grand reopening.

“The owner was able to get a hold of the person and found out the person had a mask. they were isolated in their pod,” Cameron told FOX40.

Cameron said the bar practiced all of the necessary safety precautions, including giving out temperature checks and handing out disposable masks.

But, inevitably, the business decided it would be in their best interest to close their doors for two weeks.

“So, when they said they tested positive for COVID we went ahead and started taking precautions. And for us, precautions mean we are going to close and clean,” Cameron explained.

People nearby Friday said they were happy the bar is taking the steps to keep people safe. But said if someone is feeling sick, they should just stay home.

“I think you should definitely know if you are feeling under the weather or showing any type of symptoms or might have been in contact with someone that has it, don’t go to these social places,” said a passerby who goes by Isom. “I don’t think things should close permanently because a certain number of people can’t follow the rules.”

Cameron said he does not believe any other guests or staff were infected.

He said he is hoping people venturing out into restaurants and bars get tested for safety.

“It’s a little discomfort but it’s also a little bit of making sure you are protecting not just you but those you trust and love,” he said.

He said he wants everyone to know Badlands is a safe place to come to and they will continue to modify their safety precautions.

They are expecting to reopen July 3.