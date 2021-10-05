Bags of white rice with swastikas left at multiple homes in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in Carmichael are angry and upset after someone left bags of white rice with swastikas in their neighborhood.

“On their doorstep, they found a Ziploc bag. It had a small amount of like cooking white rice and a flyer inside from the Aryan Nation, that had a swastika on it,” said Sgt. Rod Grassmann, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

He said they are investigating the actions taken but not as a hate crime.

“What this really is, we’re looking at is as more of an intimidation. So, there are many codes that look at hate crimes and intimidation,” Grassmann told FOX40. “We’re looking more as a point of intimidation to this particular community, which can be charged as a crime.”

Authorities are trying to find out if any fingerprints were left behind. Homeland Security is also investigating.

“We have 10 individual victims who have received this bag. There may be more,” Grassmann said.

Security video did catch someone leaving a bag of rice at one home, but it is currently unknown if residents were targeted or were left randomly.

“Certainly, our concern is that something like this gets escalated into something more,” Grassmann said.

One homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said they have lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years.

“It shouldn’t be in any neighborhood. This is not right. They’re trying to force an opinion upon you, and it’s creating more dissension and separation, and ununity. And what we’re supposed to live in is the united, the United States,” the homeowner said.

“Everybody in this community should feel free to live their life without a sort of fear or intimidation,” Grassmann said.