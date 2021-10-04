Band parents upset about attendance rules at Kennedy High football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was the first home football game of the season for Kennedy High School. As exciting as it was for the players and the cheerleaders, the school’s marching band was looking forward to the event as well.

But just as the game started so did the problems.

“The district was not allowing anyone other than football parents into the stadium,” said Gary Garland, president of the school’s Music Boosters. “It was disappointing to be sure.”

Garland said football players were allowed to bring in five family members, but the same courtesy wasn’t extended to band students.

At that point, Garland said the band parents stood their ground.

“We wanted the district to know that we felt what they were doing was … the direction was inequitable,” he told FOX40. “It was discriminatory. It was not fair.”

FOX40 reached out to the district Monday and a spokesperson said what happened on Friday was a simple misunderstanding. The spokesperson did say there is a limit on spectators at events because of the pandemic.

The John F. Kennedy marching band is a source of great pride in our school community and we appreciate the support shown for the students in this program. The Sac City Unified School District’s Return to Health plan calls for limits on spectators at extracurricular event to prevent the spread of COVID. However, immediate family members of students who are participating or performing in school-sponsored extracurricular events are allowed to attend. Sac City Unified will clarify this policy with our schools and community partners who support our district’s extracurricular events to ensure that immediate family members are not prevented from attending events like this in the future. Hilary McLean, Alza Strategies

“All I can say is that was the direction from our principal and he was getting his direction from the district,” Garland said.

The district spokesperson did not want to go on camera but said they are working to clarify the policy, adding that immediate family members are allowed to attend events.

While that doesn’t change what happened Friday, Garland said he’s thankful moving forward.

“We’re grateful that we will be allowed in to support our kids,” he said.