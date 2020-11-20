Bar and restaurant workers feel targeted by curfew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Members of the bar and restaurant industry say they feel they’re being targeted by the state’s latest COVID-19 restriction — a 10 p.m. curfew.

“With all the restrictions and cutting capacity, it’s really frustrating,” said Jennifer Niacaris, manager at the Old Tavern Bar and Grill in midtown Sacramento.

Niacaris said she feels that way because she believes they are doing everything they can to safely stay open.

But she said this latest restriction feels very directed.

“A lot of us in the bar industry and even in the restaurant industry, we feel that we are being targeted,” explained Niacaris.

The order states that nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m., but restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout and deliver food.

Officials said the reason for curfew beginning at 10 p.m is because overnight movements are more likely to involve social activities that bring increased risk of infection.

Niacaris says their hands are tied at this point because they are following the guidelines the state has issued and she wonders when this will stop.

“It’s almost a year, what more can we do. We are following everything, you can’t fault us. It’s a team effort for everybody, not just this industry,” Niacaris told FOX40.

She added that in the spirit of being a team player they will bump their hours up and open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m..

“We are going to do what we have to do, we are going to abide by the rules,” Niacaris said. “Something has got to change for businesses. We are struggling. Enough is enough, we are trying our best.”