Bar owners, patrons celebrate as Sacramento County enters red tier on St. Patrick’s Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s a sight some could say is unusual: People gathering together at a bar to celebrate.

On St. Patrick’s Day in Old Sacramento, many people tried to recapture a little bit of what they lost over the past year.

Nic Romero was at Finnegan’s Pub on 2nd Street where he met new friends, one of whom was Carlos Canarena.

“It’s cool to just see people moving,” Romero said. “It’s been a long time, and so it feels good to have a different type of energy out here in the city.”

“You actually meet some new friends and people are enjoying themselves compared to one year ago,” Canarena told FOX40.

What a year it was, as many business owners tried to figure out how the virus would impact St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“We are really happy to be able to have weathered the storm over the last year and looking forward to future business,” said Matt Raines, general manager of O’Mally’s Irish Pub which closed last St. Patrick’s Day.

Now with Sacramento County in the red tier 25% capacity is allowed for indoor dining. Raines thought the county would go into the red tier after the holiday, so he said for it to happen before is a small victory.

“Here we are and it’s starting to finally feel a little bit normal,” Raines said.

But many try to capture the moment and hope there will be many more soon.

“We will see how the rest of the night goes,” Romero said.