MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers are in a standoff with an armed person in a Modesto neighborhood.

The Modesto Police Department says the barricaded gunman on Floyd Avenue, just west of Roselle Avenue, has already fired his weapon.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area, which is surrounded by townhouses.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.