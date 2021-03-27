Barricaded Stockton man surrenders, charged with attempted murder

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in San Joaquin County after barricading himself with a stolen gun in Stockton early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified through 911 about a domestic disturbance near Filbert Street and Robindale Avenue shortly after midnight.

Officials said the caller warned of a man with and handgun and gunshots could be heard in the background before the call disconnected.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found a woman who said she was collecting her personal belongings from 44-year-old Phillip John Rodriguez.

The woman told deputies that during an argument, Rodriguez punched her in the head and bit her shoulder.

When she tried to leave, deputies said Rodriguez slashed all four of her tires.

Deputies said the woman called a friend to pick her up and when her friend arrived, deputies said Rodriguez drew a handgun, threatened to kill both the woman and her friend and shot two rounds at the both of them.

When deputies tried to talk to Rodriguez, they said he barricaded himself in response.

SWAT and hostage negotiators came out to help and Rodriguez was taken into custody around 3:40 a.m.

Deputies said a loaded revolver found inside the home was detemined to be stolen.

Rodriguez has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and other felony charges,

This story is developing. Check back for updates.