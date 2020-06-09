Bars get ready for Sacramento County to shift into phase 3 of state’s reopening plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is set to move into stage 3 of California’s reopening plan on Friday.

By the end of the week, many more businesses will get the green light to open their doors again if they follow health guidelines. That includes bars.

Coin-Op Game Room on K Street in downtown Sacramento opened its doors for the first time in months Monday.

Richard Turk was one of the first customers inside. He told FOX40 he’ll continue to wear his mask out of respect for others.

“It puts them at ease,” Turk said. “They are not freaking out on me. As long as I have a mask, everybody is happy.”

Coin-Op management declined to let FOX40’s cameras inside Monday.

“We waited to open at the small percentage they would let us open at,” said Pitch and Fiddle owner Kyle Schubert.

On Monday, Pitch and Fiddle had been open for about 10 days.

With individual paper menus, masks and sanitizer at the door, the restaurant and bar had been getting by on selling to-go food orders. It has also had to turn away regular customers when social distancing rules meant it would be too crowded.

“It’s tough, especially because of the loyalty of our customers,” Schubert said. “They come in, they hear we’re open, they want to be back. This is a home away from home for a lot of people.”

But Schubert will not allow people to sit at the bar — at least not until this weekend.

Luis Mirazo, the manager of 916 Mexican Restaurant and Sports Bar, also said people cannot sit at their bar.

Mirazo said when bars that don’t serve food allow people to pony up in a bar stool, he’ll feel more comfortable to do the same.

“We just felt that we would rather wait until everything was more appropriate,” he told FOX40.