Bars must close in Sacramento County as virus cases climb, health officer says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Bars in Sacramento County were ordered to close Monday, as the county experiences a spike in new coronavirus cases.

County health director Dr. Peter Beilenson said the directive would take effect at 6 p.m.

Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in seven counties, including Los Angeles and San Joaquin, and recommended bars close in eight others, including Sacramento and Stanislaus.

Beilenson once again cautioned people against small indoor gatherings, citing them as the source of many new cases.

“Through our rigorous contact tracing investigations, we know that many people are transmitting the virus through private, in-home gatherings with family and friends – a situation that most often results in little social distancing, no face coverings and a relaxed atmosphere,” he said in a news release. “Unfortunately, multi-generational family gatherings leave elderly and immune-compromised family members most at risk to complications from COVID-19.”

Such gatherings are prohibited, Beilenson said, and warned against indoor gatherings for the Fourth of July holiday.

Beilenson also lifted the county’s ban on reusable shopping bags.