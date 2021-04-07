Baseball fans excited to return to Sutter Health Park for first time since 2019

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Major League Baseball season now underway, the Giants and A’s are both holding their alternate training sites in West Sacramento and Stockton, respectively.

The teams are also playing a dozen scrimmage games against one another throughout the month of April.

Wednesday was the first game at the home of the River Cats since September of 2019, an occasion met with excitement, plenty of enthusiasm and a lot of smiling faces now that baseball is back.

“It gives me goosebumps,” said one fan. “It’s great to be back.”

The games this month between the taxi squads for the Giants and A’s don’t count, but none of that matters to the fans who showed up to watch in person.

“We’re really excited to get back to sports, just having the ability to be here as fans and just kind of being back in the gear of sports and watching teams,” fan Francisco said.

The game on the diamond hasn’t changed, but the fan experience at the ballpark is different.

“We ask people to please be patient with us as we learn about mobile tickets, mobile parking, mobile food-ordering,” River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson said.

“I mean, it’s awesome. They’ve done a really great job, it’s really easy to get in and out, parking is amazing, everybody is super friendly,” fan Corey said. “We were just trying to figure out how to order food to our seats.”

But there are things that never change.

“It would be pretty darn cool if they hit a foul ball over here so I could catch it,” fan Andrew said.

While only several hundred fans were in the stands Wednesday, nearly 3,000 are expected at Sutter Health Park on Saturday the next time the Giants and A’s play each other.