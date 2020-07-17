Baseball fans, players enjoy brief season in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been a lost summer for most sports at every level.

But while professional sports are finding a way to have or complete their seasons, very few others have been so fortunate.

Baseball fans and players in Maryvsille are some of those fortunate ones.

With clearance from Yuba and Sutter county health officials and following every safety measure closely, Gold Sox Baseball has found a way to play ball this summer.

“We’re in a city park, so we’re in a park with people spread out,” said Managing General Partner John Cassidy. “So, we’ve found a way to make it work and, yes, we’re the only baseball in the state and most nights in the nation.”

On Thursday, the Gold Sox began a four-game weekend series with the Palo Alto Oaks.

Only 100 fans are allowed in the 4,000-seat ballpark. But baseball is a tradition in the area, so it was important that some sort of season was played.

“Over 100 years of baseball in Marysville and we’re proud of it. I mean, we’ve had so much history that has been told and has been written about,” said Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa.

Much of that history can be told through the Stassi family, who just may be baseball’s first family in Marysville.

“My grandpa played here. My dad played here a little bit, and then both me and my brothers, we both played here for the Gold Sox as well,” said Gold Sox manager Brock Stassi. “So, there is a lot of our family history here at this field.”

But maybe the biggest winners are the fans.

“You know, for what’s going on right now in the world, it’s kind of good that they have this many people,” said one fan.

“A hundred people make more noise than you think,” said Cassidy.

The shortened season will wrap up at the end of the month, meaning the next two weekends are the last to enjoy some of America’s past-time in Marysville.

“It’s Americana man. It’s old-style baseball. It’s a great, old park,” said Cassidy. “Marysville has had baseball here for many, many years. You’ve had Gehrig played here, Ruth played here, Jackie Robinson, Dusty Baker.”