Baseball field dedication to fallen Sacramento officer postponed after being vandalized

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The apparent vandalism of a baseball field named in honor of slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan has resulted in the postponement of a planned dedication ceremony.

The backstop of the ball field was painted black with a thin blue line that had a symbolic meaning for Sacramento police officers.

“That blue line represents the line of officers that are there to keep us safe,” explained Timothy Davis, president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association.

The death of the young officer drew an outpouring of support from officers and the community.

When someone painted out that blue line, the police union Facebook page blew up with expressions of outrage.

“It’s an emotional time with the one-year anniversary of her murder,” said Davis. “It did affect us.”

The blue line was repainted by volunteers.

The ball field is in Sacramento Councilman Allen Warren’s district. Many of the district’s residents are Black.

There was more anger when his Facebook page announced the delay of the dedication of the ball field scheduled for Saturday, one year after O’Sullivan’s death.

The page also said the backstop would be repainted the traditional green.

A message put out by the union said Warren was playing political games.

Warren told FOX40 that these are unsettled times nationally.

“Some of that, unfortunately, is affecting what’s happening here in Sacramento,” said Warren.

Warren said his web page was relaying the latest information from the city manager. He said it was not his decision to postpone the dedication.

Instead, he used mutual friends to reach the O’Sullivan family who was upset at the vandalism.

“They wanted to talk to me next week when their emotions come down and then I got a second response just saying they thought they may not want to move forward with it,” explained Warren.

The dedication was important for police and their supporters to demonstrate their sacrifice in the face of the turmoil that’s happening.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and it’s our police officers who are there to keep them safe,” said Davis.

Warren said the canceled dedication was unfortunate for officers.

“Police have been targeted and this was an opportunity to acknowledge the passing and to have something positive come out,” said Warren.

“We look forward to that time when the city does dedicate that field in her name,” said Davis.

Warren told FOX40 he still hopes to speak with the family next week and will support rescheduling the dedication as well as keeping the baseball backstop painted black and blue.