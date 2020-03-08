Basketball team forcibly withdrawn from playoff game due to Elk Grove school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest on the Sheldon Huskies' playoff run (March 8):

3:30 p.m.

The Elk Grove Unified School District asked the California Interscholastic Federation to place the varsity basketball team back into the tournament. "Today the Elk Grove Unified School District ("EGUSD") has asked the CIF to place Sheldon High School's team back into the tournament pending further updated information from the EGUSD," said the CIF in a press release.

The CIF said in the 'interim', Sheldon will play at Dublin Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Dozens of team members from the Sheldon Huskies varsity basketball team gathered in solidarity with community members, parents and fans at Cosumnes River College.

“These boys were so excited,” parent Neketia Henry told FOX40. “They were so excited to finally get to state and for that to be ripped away from them, it’s heartbreaking.”

Just hours after the Elk Grove Unified School District announced they were canceling all classes and school-related activities in the district due to coronavirus concerns. That mandate included the Sheldon Huskies’ semifinals game planned for Saturday night.

“By excluding us from the bracket means you are excluding six of our seniors from obtaining scholarship opportunities and moving on with their post-secondary education,” said Henry.

The announcement came after EGUSD’s superintendent said a family in the district tested positive for the coronavirus. That family is in quarantine, according to the superintendent.

“Kids have worked hard all year,” said Coach Joey Rollins. “We won the section title for two years in a row. We’ve been there several times.”

The district’s decision is also forcing the cancellation and postponement of prom, finals and championship games.

“This game means everything because a lot of media, a lot of coaches have been contacting us,” said varsity player Xavier Brown. “And it’s a real opportunity for us to get even more exposure.”

The district says it was a painful decision to make. A spokesperson says they requested to postpone, but they were forced to withdraw the team instead.

"It's just heartbreaking because we all work hard every single day," said varsity player Josh Williams. "Practice every single day to try and get to this goal."

Some parents told FOX40 that they will continue to fight against the decision to cancel Saturday night’s game.

“Showing the district and the CIF that we did not forfeit, and we came to play today,” said Henry.

According to the California Interscholastic Federation, Sheldon withdrew from the CIF State Basketball Championships tournament. They say Dublin will advance to the regional final on Tuesday and will play the winner of Saturday’s 8 p.m. game between Archbishop Mitty against Bishop O’Dowd in San Jose.