Bay Area police confirm body found in 1979 to be missing Woodland woman

Dolores Wulff in an undated photo provided by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

(KTXL) — After 41 years, police in a Bay Area city have confirmed the identity of a torso that was found near their shoreline as a woman missing from Woodland.

After a DNA swab from one of her four children, the Department of Justice DNA lab was able to confirm the remains as belonging to 45-year-old Dolores Wulff.

“This case has haunted my office and, in fact, all of Yolo County since 1979. Countless hours were spent investigating Dolores (Wulff)’s disappearance. It is my hope that this provides some closure to the family who has suffered so much,” said Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez.

According to Benicia police, Wulff’s torso was found off the shoreline in 1979 but investigators weren’t able to find whom it belonged to.

It wasn’t until July that the case was reopened because the Doe Network reached out to the Solano County Coroner’s Office saying they may have found an identity. But detectives realized the suggested identity did not match.

After the wrong identification, Detective Sgt. Kenneth Hart expanded his 1979 missing women search “from the areas of Sacramento to San Francisco.”

Out of 11 women, police say one woman stood out.

Investigators say Wulff went missing from her Woodland home July 31, 1979.

Wulff’s husband was investigated as a prime suspect and arrested by investigators, but a lack of evidence led to the case being dismissed, according to police.

Benicia police say he died in 2005.

“We are so glad to be able to bring a sort of closure to the Wulff family after decades of uncertainty,” said Interim Chief of Police Mike Greene.