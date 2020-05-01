Bay Area woman loses both parents to COVID-19 one week apart

(KTXL) — A Bay Area woman is mourning the loss of her parents, a Lathrop couple, who died from COVID-19 complications just one week apart.

“Everywhere we went everybody just loved her,” said Naomi Hartwig. “She was so warm and loving.”

Sixty-one-year-old Mercedes Hartwig and her husband, 72-year-old Richard, were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in early April, according to their daughter.

Several other family members were also diagnosed with the virus.

“I got really sick and at the same time, my mom got really sick. We don’t live together but we were sick at the same time,” said Hartwig.

Hartwig said back in March her mother had a dry cough to the point that she could not breathe.

“She said she felt like she was drowning,” said Hartwig.

After a few days, she said her brother took their mother to the hospital, where she was immediately put on a ventilator.

“That’s the last time my brother saw her,” said Hartwig.

Almost a week after her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19, Hartwig said her family was devastated to find out her father also tested positive.

“We thought he was just going to be there for a couple of days and come home,” said Hartwig. “He was actually the first one that passed away.”

It was a week later that her mother would die from COVID-19, too.

“We got the call in the morning that she had passed away,” said Hartwig. “It feels like they were taken from us, stolen from us.”

What hurts the most, Hartwig said, is that she and her siblings never had the chance to say goodbye.

“Seeing everyone protesting, also, it makes you angry because it’s like I’m here, I just lost two parents,” said Hartwig.

She’s now holding onto the memories of her mother and father, who was a Vietnam war veteran.

Hartwig said she plans on giving her parents a proper burial once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.