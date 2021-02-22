Bay Area women arrested for violating Hawaii’s quarantine protocols

MAUI, Hawaii (KRON) — Four women, including two from the Bay Area, were arrested for violating quarantine protocols in Hawaii last week, according to the Maui Police Department.

Vanessa Hamilton, 21, of Vacaville and Ariel Catalano, 27, of Oakley were arrested on Feb. 16, along with 29-year-old Angelo Catalano of Goleta, California, and 26-year-old Melanie Miles of Boulder, Colorado.

All four arrived on Maui from Oahu without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory ten-day travel quarantine.

They were taken to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

On Feb. 17, the four women were released from police custody after voluntarily flying back to Oahu.

No other details were released.