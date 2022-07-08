YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is ordering evacuations due to the Bay Fire in Loma Rica.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the area to the west and to the south of Paynes Peak, between Loma Rica Road and Marysville Road. The area is east of the community of Loma Rica.

CAL FIRE said a crew responded to the area, which has multiple spot fires estimated to be 10 to 15 acres with a “moderate rate” of spread.” Officials said they requested additional air and ground resources.

Yuba County officials implemented several road closures in the area, including Scott Grant & Marysville Road, Dawn Drive, Dolan Harding and Marysville Road, and Fruitland Road.

According to a map from officials, Zone LOM-E087 is under an evacuation warning, while Zones LOM-EO79, EO41, EO41, EO84, and EO86 are under an evacuation advisory.

Yuba County officials have opened an evacuation shelter at Sycamore Ranch Campground, located at 5390 State Highway 20, Browns Valley, CA 95918.

Animals and livestock that had to be evacuated because of the Bay Fire can be taken to Yuba County Posse Arena, located at 5396 Marysville Rd, Browns Valley, CA 95918