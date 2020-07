ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) - As pop-up hospitals go up around the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local company is making pop-up PPE HeroCarts to help health care workers.

“I think that's one thing that's kind of forgotten sometimes is how isolating this disease can feel. You don't have loved ones coming to visit you. You don't have the normal comforts that you have when you are sick. I think part of the goal is to have this so they can place their personal belongings and have a little section of their world in this popup hospital,” registered nurse Melissa Jordan said.