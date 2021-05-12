BBB: Sacramento gym supply company loses accreditation after sending incomplete sets to customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Better Business Bureau is warning customers to avoid a Sacramento-based gym equipment supply company.

As gyms closed during the pandemic, many turned to buying home gym equipment so that they could work out at their house.

“Unfortunately, Max Gravity Fitness was one of these businesses that consumers sought out and purchased equipment for their at home gyms,” explained Alma Galvan of Better Business Bureau for Northeast California. “Unfortunately, some of those consumers throughout the U.S. never received their products.”

Galvan says the bureau tried to help out.

“We can help remediate the situation in a neutral manner between them and the consumer but unfortunately, to this day, we haven’t heard anything back from the business,” Galvan said.

After months of receiving complaints from across the country, the bureau says it has revoked accreditation from the Sacramento-based Max Gravity Fitness.

The biggest issue was only pieces of a gym set ever showed up and customers were unable to contact anyone for a refund, according to Galvan.

“Like for example let’s say you wanted a cable rack. If you wanted a squat rack, you’re not getting everything for the squat rack, so unfortunately some consumers might have a portion of it, but then they can’t use it because it’s missing the thing that they need to put everything together,” Galvan explained.

As of Wednesday, the company’s website is down and phone numbers associated with the site are not functioning.

FOX40 did reach out to Max Gravity Fitness through its Facebook page but the page has not been updated since December.

At the company’s listed warehouse address off Power Inn Road, FOX40 cameras captured workers loading boxes of exercise equipment into trucks.

The bureau says there are several things customers who did not receive their equipment can do.

“Please go ahead and still report them to the BBB, whether that be through a scam tracker report or through a complaint process. And also contact the FTC,” Galvan advised.

For customers who have not heard from the seller within 30 days of purchasing the product, Galvan says they can report the business to the Federal Trade Commission for being in violation of the mail-in order rule.

“You have different avenues, whether it’s getting the refund through your bank, still filing a complaint with the BBB and then also going to the federal government,” Galvan said.