Beale AFB asks public to send photos, videos of ‘gear-up’ landing at Mather Airport

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) — Beale Air Force Base is asking the public to send them pictures or videos to aid in their investigation of Thursday’s incident involving a jet.

Around 8:50 a.m., a T-38 Talon experienced a “gear-up” landing at Mather Airport, according to Beale AFB.

Metro Fire and Sacramento County Airport Fire Department crews responded to a small fire at the scene.

The jet had two people on board who both got out safely and without injury.

Anyone with video or images can send them to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs Office at 9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 530-634-8887.