TRUCKEE, Calif. (KXTL) — On Friday morning, two bear cubs were rescued after hiding behind a Redbox in front of a CVS in Truckee, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Truckee Police Department said the momma bear was out of sight and the cubs would not come out from behind the Redbox.

With the help of the BEAR League, the police were able captured the cubs and reunited them with their mom.

“Such an honor to work with the wonderful officers from Truckee PD…. Each of us all were very relieved to bring this story to a Happy Ending, and just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day,” said BEAR League Executive Director Ann Bryant in a Facebook comment.