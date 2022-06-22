Photo Courtesy of Tim and Rachel Snyder of the BEAR League

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a woman that lives north of Lake Tahoe was attacked by a bear on June 16 while taking out her garbage “in broad daylight.”

The sheriff’s office said the woman left her front door open while going outside and the bear walked into her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the woman encountered the bear inside her home, it scratched her face and knocked her to the ground. The woman called 911 and responding deputies found the bear in a nearby tree.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the bear and took it away.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents to not leave their houses or cars unlocked and to not leave any food in cars, as well as not leaving unsecured trashcans.