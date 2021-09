A bear in a tree prompted a shelter in place order at the nearby Placer High School in Auburn. Photo courtesy: Auburn Police Department

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Students and staff at Placer High School were asked to shelter in place Wednesday after a bear found its way into a tree at nearby School Park.

The Auburn Police Department said the Department of Fish and Wildlife was at the scene to work to get the bear out of the tree and relocate it.

The park is about two blocks from the campus.

This is a developing story.