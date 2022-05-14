FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bear has made its way down from the forest and found itself in Fairfield’s Woodcreek area, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The police department released a punned filled public service announcement on what to do if a bear encounter is made and what to do to try and prevent a bear encounter.

How to prevent a bear encounter:

Do not seek out the bear for curiosity or photos

Bring in trash cans after pickup

Don’t leave out dog or cat food

Bring in pets when possible

What to do during a bear encounter

Avoid it and give it the opportunity to avoid you

If the bear does not see you back away to a safe distance

Call local law enforcement