FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bear has made its way down from the forest and found itself in Fairfield’s Woodcreek area, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
The police department released a punned filled public service announcement on what to do if a bear encounter is made and what to do to try and prevent a bear encounter.
How to prevent a bear encounter:
- Do not seek out the bear for curiosity or photos
- Bring in trash cans after pickup
- Don’t leave out dog or cat food
- Bring in pets when possible
What to do during a bear encounter
- Avoid it and give it the opportunity to avoid you
- If the bear does not see you back away to a safe distance
- Call local law enforcement