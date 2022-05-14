FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bear has made its way down from the forest and found itself in Fairfield’s Woodcreek area, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The police department released a punned filled public service announcement on what to do if a bear encounter is made and what to do to try and prevent a bear encounter.

How to prevent a bear encounter:

  • Do not seek out the bear for curiosity or photos
  • Bring in trash cans after pickup
  • Don’t leave out dog or cat food
  • Bring in pets when possible

What to do during a bear encounter

  • Avoid it and give it the opportunity to avoid you
  • If the bear does not see you back away to a safe distance
  • Call local law enforcement