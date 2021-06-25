Bear shot after Meyers resident said it attacked in their home

MEYERS, Calif. (KTXL) — A resident in Meyers said they shot a bear in self defense Thursday night when the animal got into their house.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report around 10:40 p.m. from someone who said a bear had attacked them in their house.

According to the sheriff’s office, the resident shot the bear and it ran off before deputies could get to the area.

Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife found the “gravely wounded” bear the next morning and it was euthanized, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they did not find any evidence of criminal activity while investigating the shooting.

It’s unknown if the resident was injured in the attack.