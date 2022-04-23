SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 13th annual Sacramento Beer Week returned after a 2-year pause due to the COVID-19.

The Sac Mac + Beer Fest, is the signature event that kicked off the celebration Saturday afternoon at the River Walk Park in West Sacramento.

“There wasn’t a beer I hated, there wasn’t a mac and cheese that I hated, I am so happy,” said one attendee.

The popular event brings local brewers and chefs together to compete for the best beer and mac and cheese pairing.

“I just found out about it a week ago and came over for mac and cheese, I like beer and mac and cheese, sold,” said another attendee.

Around thousands of people attended the festival which is the signature event for the Sacramento beer week, which celebrates and showcases the region’s craft beer scene.

Similar to many other in-person events across the Sacramento region, the 13th annual Sacramento Beer Week returned after a 2-year hiatus.

“We get to see everybody’s beautiful smiles now,” said a third attendee.

“The breweries were hit pretty hard with COVID-19 but thankfully all of our great customers are out and ready to drink,” said Sage Smith from Bike Dog Brewing Company.

During the week, organizers say more than 15 breweries will release their versions of Rising Together, a beer which highlights the strength of the craft beer community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people in attendance were pleased that in-person events are making a comeback.

“It was great to come out with people again after being locked up for awhile,” said another attendee.

Sacramento Beer Week ends on May 1 with breweries and restaurants holding events each day. For more information you can visit Sacramento Beer Week’s website.