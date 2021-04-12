Belly dancing academy turns boutique shop amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KTXL) – A local belly dancing instructor is asking for the public’s help after his business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For nearly 40 years, Jodette has owned a business at 22nd and K Streets in Midtown.

However, after decades as a belly dancing instructor, her space has turned into something drastically different since pandemic restrictions hit over a year ago.

“I want to stay in the business. I love my teaching, I miss my students,” she said. “It’s just (a) second-hand store now, only when the virus came I put (in) this.”

Now known as Jodette’s Boutique and Belly Dancing Academy, there is no more belly dancing there.

Jodette told FOX40 people don’t want to take group classes together anymore because of virus concerns. She also says outside isn’t an option and she doesn’t want to move to a different location.

Before the pandemic, she says she’d make money in part by taking a cut from her dancers’ earnings when they performed at restaurants or events.

“If you have a birthday party, they call me. Anniversary, they call me. Weddings,” Jodette said.

Spending her time in the past year making masks and offering some of her donated goods to the homeless, Jodette says the only reason she can still work out of this building is that her landlord has let her get by with little or no rent payments.

“They are wonderful people, wonderful, wonderful. They are good people,” she said. “If it was another owner he would have kicked me out a long time ago.”

Making little money off her boutique shop, Jodette says she’ll take help any way she can get it.

“Whatever they like, I don’t push it, I never ask. Whatever they like, please come and help,” she said.

Jodette’s Boutique and Belly Dancing Academy is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week.