Beloved donut shop to close after 15 years in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Lucky Jelly Donuts, located along the Texas Street curve in Fairfield, has been a mainstay for the past 15 years.

The business started in Vallejo 25 years ago and moved to Fairfield in 2006. Owners Neang and Chong Ly have been making donuts at this location nonstop since then.

“We do this long time, so, seven days a week,” Chong Ly said.

But the owners will be closing the shop for good Tuesday to give them some rest and relaxation as Neang recovers from breast cancer and begins chemo treatment.

“Yeah. We never got a day off, for almost 30 years,” Neang Ly said. “It’s time for him because he’s 67 already.”

The couple wants all their faithful customers to know how grateful they are.

And those customers are grateful too. Siblings Dante and Dakota Hawkins came by the shop daily, sometimes twice a day, on their way to and from school, just down the street.

“We love this place,” Dante Hawkins said. “They give such great service.”

On their second-to-last day of business, Chong started a new recipe of what he’s calling “mommychula” to compete with the seniorita bread. FOX40 confirmed it’s delicious.

And that kind of ingenuity and passion for their products is what kept customers coming back.

“Me and my wife and my mother-in-law loves this place,” Johnny Craven, Fairfield local, said. “I’m definitely coming tomorrow now that I know that, because tomorrow’s the last day. So I’ll be back.”