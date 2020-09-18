Beloved downtown sandwich shop Bud’s Buffet closing after 33 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After nearly 33 years, Bud’s Buffet is closing its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on indoor dining.

The downtown sandwich shop had a line of customers all the way out the door, trying to get one last sandwich.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the owners pay back outstanding rent and utility bills.

“Let’s try and help show our appreciation and give some Sacramento love!” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg, encouraging people to donate. “Hopefully this little bit will help make it a temporary farewell so they can return soon.”

Bud’s Buffet will close Friday.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can click or tap here.