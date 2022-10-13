YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter community came together to mourn and remember a beloved father, educator and mentor who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The Sutter Buttes swim team, the Yuba City and Marysville communities on Thursday honored Eric Pomeroy, who was nothing short of a pillar in the community.

It is the lasting impact that unfortunately brought many people together for a candlelight vigil. Many described Pomeroy as a person of strong character, determination and integrity, calling his passion for family and students, whether by giving his time or writing grants to enrich the community, unmatched.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Over the last 10 years, we have brought in well over, well north of $11 million into our region and into our community,” Sutter County Superintendent Tom Reusser said. “He was involved with so much; I don’t know how he got his job done, but he did an incredible job.”

The somber event was held at Gauche Aquatic Park, a place where the swim team practices. The beloved husband, father of two and Sutter County assistant superintendent for career and college readiness was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer over the weekend, friends and family say.

He was traveling to Roseville for his daughter’s swim meet. On Thursday, his family honored his life and his accomplishments.

“We feel the prayers, and we need the prayers,” Daniela Pomeroy, Eric’s wife, said.

Pomeroy was also active in politics. In the upcoming general election, he was vying for the Yuba Community College trustee’s position.

While he touched many lives, it was his passion for swimming that rose above else.

“I remember him coming up in the meet and said we are doing this relay and we are going to win. I said, ‘OK. I am in.’ Then the other teams step up to the blocks and look to my left and right and I see these 20-somethings. I think, ‘We are going to beat these guys?!’ Eric said, ‘Oh yeah, we got this. We got smoked,'” one speaker said.

Many tonight vowed to take Pomeroy’s determination, certainty and goals for the swim team and keep it going.

“We really need to make sure this legacy continues,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the community to help the Pomeroy family.