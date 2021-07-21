Benefit concert held in South Lake Tahoe for family affected by Tamarack Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – It may look and sound like a regular day at the South of North Brewing Company in South Lake Tahoe, but Wednesday’s show was different, serving as a benefit for a family who lost nearly everything in the Tamarack Fire.

Chris Seal, his wife Marshauna Mikelionis and their two kids’ lives were greatly affected by the Tamarack Fire. The home they were living in burned to the ground early Saturday morning.

“We had to get out right away. We grabbed what we could,” Seal said.

Mikelionis couldn’t believe how destructive the fire was.

“It was just like we have to get out for a night or two. It wasn’t like we were going to lose everything,” she said.

Seal is a professional musician in Lake Tahoe and recently left his job to go full-time. The Tamarack Fire destroyed most of his equipment.

The family of four is thankful they are safe and surprised by the outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s just really heartwarming and overwhelming to feel the love coming,” Seal said.

“It’s humbling, it truly is humbling,” Mikelionis said.

A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.