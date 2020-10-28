Berry Creek man identified as 16th victim of North Complex West Zone Fire

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 54-year-old Berry Creek man died from injuries he sustained in the North Complex West Zone Fire.

Win Naing is the 16th victim of the fire that burned more than 84,500 acres, according to the sheriff’s office.

Butte County officials say on Sept. 8, Naing was able to drive from his Sandy Springs Lane home to safety despite being burned by flames. He was able to find a firefighter who helped get him transported to Enloe Medical Center.

Naing was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center the next day, where he remained until he was put into a medically-induced coma and died on Oct. 21.

Originally called the Bear Fire, the North Complex West Zone Fire was part of the North Complex, which was sparked by lightning in August. Residents in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties had to flee their homes and more than 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed.