SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live.

Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area:

Heartstoppers Haunted House

Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on these select days throughout the month of October: 1,7,8,14,15,21,22,27,28, 29, 30, and 31.

According to Heartstoppers, tickets will not be sold at the door and can be pre-purchased online. All tickets are pre-sold by time slot with each time slot having the same number of tickets available. Tickets to Heartstoppers normally sell out, so tickets should be bought well in advance.

This year there will be four different haunted houses; Deadlands, The Ward, Murk, and Blightwoods. According to Heartstoppers, the whole experience can take anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes.

According to Heartstoppers, it is not recommended for “pregnant women, persons with heart, back or breathing problems, persons prone to seizures, young children, or cry babies.” Children under 13 who wish to enter the haunted house must be accompanied by an adult.

There are no refunds, however, tickets bought for a specific day can be exchanged for another day.

Sacramento Scream Park

After being closed for the past three years, Sacramento Scream Park, located at 4909 Auburn Boulevard, will be open from Sept. 30 through Nov. 5.

According to Sacramento Scream Park, the haunted house is a 30-minute walk-through haunted house with three different themes each filled with unique and different scares. This year the three haunted houses are the Louisiana Catacombs, Blind Asylum, and SkullRipper Haunted Mansion.

Sacramento Scream Park is not recommended for children under the age of 12, and children under the age of 12 who wish to attend need to have an adult present. There are no refunds.

Tickets can only be purchased online and prices vary depending on the day guests wish to attend.

Corbett’s House of Horror

Corbett’s House of Horror located at 46500 County Road 32B in Davis, will open Friday, Sept. 30. The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for Corbett’s House of Horror can only be purchased on-site and there are no refunds.

According to Corbett’s House of Horror, this year there will be three attractions, including a Paintball Zombie Attack, a Scarecrow Corntrail, and Medical Mayhem.