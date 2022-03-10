SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A popular exhibit showcasing the works of painter Vincent Van Gogh is officially coming to Sacramento in November.

The dates and location for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” were announced on the exhibit’s website Thursday. Opening day is on Nov. 18 at the Starry Night Pavilion at Sutter Health Park and the exhibit will close on Jan. 29, 2023.

Event organizers announced in a January Instagram post that the exhibit would come to Sacramento.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is a digital show that features 300 of Van Gogh’s most iconic artworks “come to life” with the painter’s works projected onto the walls and floors.

Tickets went on sale Thursday, with early bird pricing ending on March 17. All tickets must be purchased online and won’t be available at the door. Children 4 years old and younger get free entry to the exhibit and don’t need a ticket when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Tickets are non-refundable, but attendees can reschedule their tickets at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled time on their ticket.

The exhibit is roughly an hour long and it’s recommended to arrive on time, as a guest’s entry is not guaranteed if they arrived late.

The exhibit has already been to 10 other cities, including San Jose and Anaheim.

According to the exhibit’s website, “Beyond Van Gogh” was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.