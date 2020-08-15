Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A bicyclist died early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police officials said the collision happened around 4 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Aurora Street.

The 41-year-old unidentified male victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver and passengers inside the vehicle stayed at the scene to help the police with their investigation.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.