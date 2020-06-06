Watch Now
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run on El Dorado Street in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Stockton left a bicyclist dead Friday.

The Stockton Police Department says the 54-year-old man was riding his bike on El Dorado Street near West 8th Street when he was hit by a vehicle just before 10 a.m.

The driver left the scene, according to police.

Police say the cyclist died after he was taken to a local hospital.

Stockton investigators have not provided details about the driver or the vehicle and the identity of the victim has not been reported.

