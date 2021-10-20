Bicyclist killed in Fairfield hit-and-run crash, DUI suspect arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police said they arrested a man they suspect fatally struck a bicyclist while driving under the influence Tuesday night.

Police officials said the crash was reported near North Texas Street and Wisconsin Street at around 7 p.m.

The cyclist, who was found dead at the scene of the crash, was a 53-year-old Fairfield resident.

Witnesses said the vehicle sped away after the crash, but they were able to provide authorities with a description and the direction of where the vehicle went.

Investigators were able to use Fairfield’s traffic camera system and their license plate reader system to identify where the vehicle was before the crash happened.

Police tracked down the vehicle to a business it stopped at before the crash. Investigators then reviewed surveillance video at the business and were able to identify the driver.

With an arrest warrant in hand, police arrested Nadhir Ghuzi of Fairfield on suspicion of multiple charges, including homicide and DUI.

The vehicle seen in traffic camera video was found inside Ghuzi’s garage and it was impounded as evidence.